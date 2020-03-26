Leesburg woman making a difference one thread at a time

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - With every piece of fabric and thread, one Leesburg woman is making a difference.
Audrianna Holsey, owner of Berry Cute Crafts, is serving the community by making masks for those affected by COVID-19.
“I actually ran across an article on my laptop and I started reading where it was asking for people that know how to sow to make medical masks for local hospitals, or hospitals that are in need. So, I was interested in helping out through the crisis we’re going through right now,” explained Holsey.
She and her sister, Lacey Carmon, work hard every day to do what they can to help in this time of crisis.
The virus hit close to home for her after she learned that one of her close friends passed away from the disease.
“Yes, actually it was somebody very close to me with our church, we had fellowship with him, Apostle Williams. That was very devastating. At that time of moment, when I ran across that article, I was like, this can help me cope with it because I’m helping out. So, that’s the reason why. Every mask saves a life,” said Holsey.
Holsey wants the community to know she is here to help during this difficult time.
To purchase a mask or donate to her business, visit the Berry Cute Crafts website and follow her on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.