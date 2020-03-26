Homemade surgical masks with Bible verses heading to Ga. hospitals

"This was placed on our hearts, both our hearts, God placed this on our hearts to assist those individuals that are in need and sitting here not able to get out. We thought what could we do to help out individuals who are going through this process and we saw where the masks were being distributed and there was a shortage of them. Like these right here and we were like, ‘You know what? That’s great but how about let’s take it a step further and include some type of uplifting verbiage where individuals can see some hope, some peace, some comfort,” said Green.