Heroes Among Us: Dr. James Black

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In this month’s “Heroes Among Us,” a veteran in Albany is on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
You may have seen Dr. James Black during press conferences in Dougherty County the past couple of weeks.
He is the medical director of Emergency Services at Phoebe Putney Health System, and Albany is his hometown.
He graduated from Dougherty Comprehensive High School and what was Albany State College at the time, before attending medical school at Ohio State University.
Prior to his work in Albany, Black served as a flight surgeon in the Navy during the late 1990s.
He came back to the Good Life City in 2006.
Now, he’s helping lead Phoebe’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak in one of the hot spots in the state.
He has even known some of the people who have now tested positive.
“I tell you, that’s the double-edged sword to coming home,” he said. “When you’re taking care of people that you don’t know, you kind of have a more objective view than when you take care of people that you’ve known for 40+ years.”
Black said he’s drawing on his military experience during this time of urgency.
