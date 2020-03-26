Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Derby is set to have a full field and empty stands. A field of 12 has been entered for Saturday’s Florida Derby, typically one of the biggest Kentucky Derby prep races and serves as the crown jewel of Gulfstream’s Championship Meet. Tiz the Law, a winner of three of his four career starts including the Holy Bull at Gulfstream last month, was installed as the 6-5 favorite at Wednesday’s race draw. Fountain of Youth winner Ete Indien, who ran second to Tiz the Law in the Holy Bull, is the 4-1 second choice followed by Independence Hall (9-2).
UNDATED (AP) — America's Justin Gatlin and Jamaica's Asafa Powell may be in their late 30s, yet they feel as youthful as ever. There's no talk of retirement, even with the Tokyo Games delayed for a year due to the coronavirus. Gatlin will be 39 by the time the games roll around and Powell is just nine months younger. They still think they can give the younger generation a run for their money and fully expect to be in the final next season.
UNDATED (AP) — Graeme McDowell is concerned with more than just the shutdown in golf. The former U.S. Open champion and Ryder Cup star is partners in two popular restaurants in Florida called Nona Blue. Both are temporarily closed. McDowell says his business partners are doing what they can to make sure the staff remains paid. The inspiration for Nona Blue came from a popular restaurant in his hometown of Portrush, Northern Ireland. McDowell now lives in Orlando. He says it has given him a perspective of how the new coronavirus is wreaking havoc on small businesses around the world.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The decision to pursue Tom Brady in free agency was a no-brainer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's not to suggest a lot of thinking and planning didn’t go into it. In snaring the six-time Super Bowl winner, the Bucs also pulled the plug on trying to develop a talented and much younger Jameis Winston into a championship quarterback. Although Brady will turn 43 in August, Bucs coach Bruce Arians is confident the three-time NFL MVP can still play at a high enough level to help the Bucs break a long playoff drought.
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Many golf courses around the country have remained open during the coronavirus pandemic. The hope is that golf can provide an outlet for the stir crazy and a dose of normalcy. The question is whether recreational golf can be made safe enough under the circumstances. Courses have barred touching the flagsticks and even turned the hole cups upside down so golfers don't need reach in to retrieve the ball.