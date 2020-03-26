Georgia Forestry Commission helps deliver critical medical supplies to health care facilities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - State forestry rangers are helping get much-needed medical supplies to health care facilities across the state.
GEMA and FEMA are getting more critical medical supplies for hospitals that need them right now.
The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) is making sure those supplies get from metro-Atlanta to the facilities where they are needed.
Dougherty-Lee County Chief Ranger David Hodges said he himself made a supply delivery to Valdosta Tuesday and had another trip planned for Thursday.
He said GFC typically helps with logistics, personnel and equipment in situations like natural disasters and other emergencies.
Hodges said he's glad to get the opportunity to make a difference in South Georgia.
"Part of working with GFC, you have to have a little pride in your community and the state," Hodges said. "It's a way to help, especially helping the folks on the front lines in the medical field getting the safety equipment they need to do their job."
Right now, Hodges said they are making two deliveries a week and a third if needed.
