Dougherty Co. administrator responds after 3 county employees test positive with COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders responded with a change of their everyday operations after three county employees tested positive for coronavirus.
Dougherty County Administrator, Michael McCoy, said this is a matter he and the board are taking seriously.
He said precautionary measures have been taken.
A county spokesperson says the three county employees work in the Human Resources Department, The Central Branch of the County Library System, and the state court office.
The board will now conduct its meetings on Mondays in a way that still follows the guidelines from the CDC.
They'll continue social distancing.
Those who tested positive have been self-quarantined to their homes for the next 14 days.
McCoy said serving the public comes with risks so he wasn’t shocked when he received the news.
“We are a service to the delivery organization and we come in contact with the public on a daily bases, so we understand the exposure and risks. We have taken the proper precaution to mitigate that risk in these conditions we happen to find ourselves in,” McCoy said.
County leaders express that social distancing has been proven to be the only proactive ways of slowing down the spread.
The Central Branch of the Public Library System and the Dougherty County Judicial building has been closed to the public.
If anyone has been to any of these places between March 13 and March 20, you might have been exposed to COVID-19.
If you’re feeling any symptoms, you’re asked to call Phoebe’s coronavirus hotline at (229) 312-1919.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.