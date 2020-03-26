DCSS students writing letters of support to Phoebe staff

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Dougherty County School System (DCSS) hopes to share some happiness and love with those working in medical professions at Phoebe.
DCSS reached out to Phoebe's Marketing Department to see what they could do to make sure their staff knows they're loved and being thought of.
They ask students to write letters, or make inspirational drawings, then mail them to Phoebe staff.
JD Sumner, DCSS District Communications Manager, says it’s important.
“It is important that we show them that they’re loved and cared for and that we have their backs during this time because they have ours for sure," said Sumner.
You can also send letters and drawings of support, the address is:
Phoebe’s Heroes
425 W. Third Ave. Suite #220
Albany, GA 31701
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.