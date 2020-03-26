DCSS student, employees test positive in unrelated COVID-19 cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Six employees and a student have each tested positive in two unrelated COVID-19 cases, the first to directly impact the Dougherty County School System, according to the release.
Parents of students that shared a classroom with the student and coworkers of the employees have been notified.
The last known date of contact was March 13. People who came into contact with the employees or the student have been advised to self-quarantine until March 27, which is beyond the 14-day incubation window for the coronavirus.
The district has begun completing a comprehensive district learning plan to allow students to continue instruction from home, which the district says is in line with recommendations from state, local, and federal officials.
