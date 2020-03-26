Bush Animal Clinic helping those in need during the coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Bush Animal Clinic is helping those who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are selecting people who were employed before the pandemic but lost their job due to many businesses having to close their doors.
The clinic has purchased gift cards from local restaurants and businesses to give to those in need.
Dr. Steve Whatley with the clinic said all the gift cards are being purchased at local businesses because he wants to support them so they can continue to stay open for the community.
“If we can keep us all financially healthy during this time then when this is over we are going to bounce back really quickly rather than people sitting on cash and not getting out there spending it and supporting one another,” said Whatley.
Whatley says if you have the ability to support local businesses now is the time to do it.
