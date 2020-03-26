Archold Medical releases updated COVID-19 stats; 5 confirmed cases at Pelham nursing home

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - As of Thursday at noon, Archbold Medical Center has updated their COVID-19 related stats for all of their facilities.
The following is a summary for all Archbold facilities:
- Total Positive Results – 13
- Total Negative Results – 50
- Total Positive Patients at Home – 2
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Results at Home – 135
- Total Deaths – 0
Below is a further breakdown of all Archbold facilities:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 6
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 19
- Brooks County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
- Brooks County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 0
- Grady General Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
- Grady General Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 0
- Mitchell County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
- Mitchell County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 4
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 0
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 0
- Mitchell County Convalescent Total Positive Residents – 0
- Mitchell County Convalescent Total Awaiting Results – 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 5
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 14
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Positive Patients – 0
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Negative Results – 10
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Awaiting Test Results - 98
The hospital also stated they received notice of five confirmed cases of COVID-19 at a Pelham nursing home.
According to a release, officials have contacted the Georgia Department of Public Health on suggestions and advice on how to handle the situation.
The COVID-19 drive-through is now screening site available, according to Archbold. It is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The site is located at 2705-D East Pinetree Blvd. (old One Blood office), but patients will now drive through for screening behind rebuilding, entering the screening line off Pinetree near Sonic, according to a release.
Officials said testing will continue to be by physician referral only.
If you have any questions regarding the new drive-thru test collection site, you’re asked to call the site at (229) 228-2990.
Beginning Thursday, the hospital is assembling pre-made kits with instructions for volunteers to help make procedure masks and N-95 mask covers.
The hospital said they have created an in-house pattern cutting team and a community sewing team.
