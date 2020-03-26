Archold Medical releases updated COVID-19 stats; 5 confirmed cases at Pelham nursing home

Archbold Memorial Hospital
By Kim McCullough | March 26, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 4:55 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - As of Thursday at noon, Archbold Medical Center has updated their COVID-19 related stats for all of their facilities.

The following is a summary for all Archbold facilities:

  • Total Positive Results – 13
  • Total Negative Results – 50
  • Total Positive Patients at Home – 2
  • Total Other Patients Awaiting Results at Home – 135
  • Total Deaths – 0

Below is a further breakdown of all Archbold facilities:

  • Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 6
  • Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 19
  • Brooks County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
  • Brooks County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 0
  • Grady General Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
  • Grady General Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 0
  • Mitchell County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
  • Mitchell County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 4
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 0
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 0
  • Mitchell County Convalescent Total Positive Residents – 0
  • Mitchell County Convalescent Total Awaiting Results – 0
  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 5
  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 14
  • Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Positive Patients – 0
  • Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Negative Results – 10
  • Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Awaiting Test Results - 98

The hospital also stated they received notice of five confirmed cases of COVID-19 at a Pelham nursing home.

According to a release, officials have contacted the Georgia Department of Public Health on suggestions and advice on how to handle the situation.

The COVID-19 drive-through is now screening site available, according to Archbold. It is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The site is located at 2705-D East Pinetree Blvd. (old One Blood office), but patients will now drive through for screening behind rebuilding, entering the screening line off Pinetree near Sonic, according to a release.

Officials said testing will continue to be by physician referral only.

If you have any questions regarding the new drive-thru test collection site, you’re asked to call the site at (229) 228-2990.

Beginning Thursday, the hospital is assembling pre-made kits with instructions for volunteers to help make procedure masks and N-95 mask covers.

The hospital said they have created an in-house pattern cutting team and a community sewing team.

