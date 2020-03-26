Albany Museum of Art still planning to move downtown

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art (AMA) is looking forward to their new home in downtown Albany.
AMA Executive Director, Andrew Wulf, said plans are still the same with moving the museum to downtown.
The museum announced back in June of 2019 that they were planning to move into the old Belk building on West Broad Avenue in downtown Albany.
Wulf said right now they are getting ready to launch their 'Strategic Planning Process’ and their 'Quiet Phase of Capital Campaign’ this summer.
“So, yes all roads point to downtown. Just a lot of behind the scenes work that will be preliminary before we get there," said Wulf.
Wulf said the museum hopes to be in their new home in about 3 to 5 years from now.
