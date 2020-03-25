Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office wants community to know its taking the curfew seriously

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Stricter penalties and even jail time could be on the way for those not obeying Worth County’s new curfew.
That’s according to Worth County Sheriff Don Whitaker.
The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Worth County leaders said that no one is to be out on the streets or roads without sufficient cause.
Those reasons can include going to work or providing care for a loved one.
“There’s ordinances that have been established for state of emergency situations and they can be cited or even jailed if they’re not following these directions,” explained Whitaker.
Worth County’s new curfew kept a lot of people indoors Monday night, according to Whitaker.
Monday night was the first night for the county-wide curfew to combat the spread of COVID-19. He said there were no traffic incidents reported to him.
Whitaker believes some people may have not been familiar with the new order.
“I think the people that were not familiar with it last night are today and I think everybody wants to do whatever is necessary to get this situation under control and to try to prevent any spread of any virus. I think it’s become real to everybody,” explained Whitaker.
Sheriff Whitaker said traffic was at a minimum on Tuesday.
