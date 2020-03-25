WALB-ABC airs daily Dougherty Co. COVID-19 press conferences

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Wednesday, WALB will broadcast Dougherty County’s press conferences on the latest COVID-19 developments at 1 p.m., on WALB ABC.
WALB will join the press conference in progress on ABC.
Along with broadcasting the press conference, WALB is also hosting Dougherty County’s Facebook live feed on walb.com, the WALB News 10 app and the WALB News 10 Facebook page.
The press conference will be at 1 p.m. and we will be hosting the live feed here.
