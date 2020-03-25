Thomasville reminds community to do their part in 2020 census

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville wants to remind residents about the upcoming census.
Public Outreach Manager Sherri Nix said each Georgian accounts for $2,300 in federal funding.
This funding will help with important parts of the community like schools, hospitals, educational grants and lunch programs.
Nix said, hopefully, the coronavirus pandemic will not impact how many Georgians are involved in this year’s census.
She said census is still available online.
“Thank goodness that this is the first time that you could fill out your census form online. Super fast. I did mine literally in five minutes. The census was hoping for a good response rate over the internet. Because we definitely need for our citizens to fill those out and get them back in," said Nix.
Nix said paper forms will start going out in mid-April.
The deadline to sign up for the census is Aug. 31.
