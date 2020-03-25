Thomasville pastor holds conference prayer meeting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomasville pastor is making sure people can still worship and pray together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pastor Jeremy Rich leads the First Missionary Baptist Church.
He told us they’re starting their first conference weekly prayer meeting Wednesday.
Pastor Rich says it’s best for everyone to meet virtually during this crisis— especially the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.
They also have Sunday services on Facebook live and on the radio to reach the maximum amount of people.
“All of this comes as the reality of COVID-19. I hope that in this season of crisis and even pandemic, we will show the love of Christ with everyone. We’re keeping in touch with each other, even though we physically can’t touch each other,” said Pastor Rich.
He also said only a few members join him in person on Sundays to continue these services.
He told us he writes daily prayers on Facebook, praying for those affected especially hard during this pandemic.
He said they are thankful for social media platforms during this time.
The church will be streaming live at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
