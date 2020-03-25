Thomasville assures community it’s ‘here for them’

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville is making operational changes because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The City of Thomasville is altering a few operational procedures.
City buildings are now closed to the public.
Large events like the Rose Festival and First Friday Sip and Stroll have been postponed.
“As soon as we can get the clear and things are looking like they’re going to be back to normal, we’ll get information out right away,” said Public Outreach Manager Sherri Nix.
Nix said there are still a few options when it comes to paying utilities.
“You can go to our website, you can come to our drive-thru Monday through Friday from 7:45 until 5:30, there’s also a drop box located in the drive-thru, of course, that can be used 24 hours a day," explained Nix.
Nix said another way is to just mail in your payment.
The city also set up a COVID-19 page on its website with up to date resources for the public.
“Set up so that we can keep our customers as up to date as possible on the services, modifications to services, a link to the Centers for Disease Control, Department of Public Health and Archbold,” said Nix.
Nix said they added links for small businesses if they need help with emergency loans as well as to the chamber of commerce.
Nix said they changed in terms of public council meetings.
“Our council meetings are open to the public, however, we are encouraging people not to attend in person. They can go to our website at Thomasville.org and there is a live stream link," said Nix.
Nix said they will work with their customers for any needs.
Through all of the changing parts, Nix wants to let everyone know one thing remains the same.
“We don’t anticipate any interruptions of any variety. So we just want to reassure everyone that the City of Thomasville is still here, we’re still working, and we’re gonna be here for them," said Nix.
Nix also said even though the city’s buildings are closed to the public, the staff is still working and available by phone or email.
You can call (229) 227-7001 to speak with a customer service specialist.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.