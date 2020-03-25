Southwest Ga. mom concerned over Phoebe’s return-to-work policy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Tuesday, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital said 11 people have died from COVID-19 in its hospital system along with 150 positive cases.
Phoebe released a statement Monday letting everyone know about its return-to-work policy for employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said workers must not have had a fever for three days without the use of a fever-reducing medicine. They said it must be seven days since the person had symptoms.
Phoebe said those testing positive must also report their temperature, and that they’re following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
One mom said this is something she just can’t wrap her head around.
“I will drive as far as I need to to get to another health care provider. I am not a doctor, I am not a health care professional, I am a concerned mom. But I think someone who is neesd to look into these policies. If the people who are providing care at Phoebe Putney are giving the coronavirus to patients in the hospital then we got a problem,” said a concerned Southwest Georgia parent.
Phoebe said any symptom-free employees who test positive for the virus will be issued personal protective equipment.
Phoebe also released a new statement Tuesday about its return-to-work policy. The full release is provided below.
