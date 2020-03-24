Rainfree as March heat up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday afternoon wrapped up with abundant sunshine, a southerly breeze and warm low-upper 80s. Rather pleasant through the evening as clouds return. Overnight a weakening cold front slides across the state bringing a few showers around sunrise. Behind the front clearing, breezy and warm as highs top mid 80s tomorrow. Dry conditions settle in as a warming trend keeps temperatures 10-15 degrees above average into the weekend. Highs top mid-upper 80s low 90s while lows briefly drop into the upper 50s then back into the 60s.