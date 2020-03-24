Rainfree as March heat up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday afternoon wrapped up with abundant sunshine, a southerly breeze and warm low-upper 80s. Rather pleasant through the evening as clouds return. Overnight a weakening cold front slides across the state bringing a few showers around sunrise. Behind the front clearing, breezy and warm as highs top mid 80s tomorrow. Dry conditions settle in as a warming trend keeps temperatures 10-15 degrees above average into the weekend. Highs top mid-upper 80s low 90s while lows briefly drop into the upper 50s then back into the 60s.
Into the weekend, a sun/cloud mix with near to record warmth as highs top upper 80s around 90 Saturday. Albany’s could tie its record high of 90 set in 1989.
Sunday another weak front slides east with isolated showers across SWGA. Highs drop a few degrees low-mid 80s then closer to average mid 70s Monday. Wetter and cooler Tuesday with scattered showers and highs low 70s.
