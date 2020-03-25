Rain-free with near record warmth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind today’s cold front a shift in winds is ushering in much drier air which drops the humidity a bit. Tonight clear and pleasant as lows drop into the upper 50s. Tomorrow abundant sunshine and rather pleasant as highs top mid mid-upper 80s.
Overall rainfree and becoming hot as highs near records upper 80s around 90 Friday and Saturday. Slightly lower mid 80s Sunday as a weak front slides in with very little rain maybe an isolated shower or two.
Early week, Monday through Wednesday, cooler 70s and better rain chances even potentially severe storms with a stronger cold front.
