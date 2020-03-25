LIST: Local governments begin to declare emergencies

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - With many curfews already in place in the WALB coverage area, cities and counties are starting to declare states of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Baker County:
Baker County issued an executive order, which is also effective for the City of Newton.
Read the full order below:
Thomasville:
The Thomasville City Council voted unanimously to declare a local state of emergency in a council meeting on March 24. Council members did not announce any actions that will be taken in connection with the declaration.
Other cities and counties have issued local states of emergency. Click each city or county for more information:
