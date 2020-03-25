Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic and the nation's crashing economy are scrambling the themes both major political parties thought would carry them to victory in this November's elections. Gone, at least for now, are the hopes of President Donald Trump and Republican candidates to run on a spectacularly strong economy. And Democrats must see if they can attack Trump's competence at a time when many Americans crave a return to normalcy. Consultants say Trump's handling of the twin crises will clearly dominate this year's campaigns. Both sides are waiting to see where things stand as the fall approaches and are trying to figure out the best message.