Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida governor wants state declared a disaster area
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked President Donald Trump to declare Florida a disaster area, saying the coronavirus outbreak is having a “drastic effect” on the state's economy and medical providers. His letter to Trump released late Monday says Florida's hospitals and first responders are facing challenges rarely experienced. A declaration would make Florida eligible for federal aid. This is no hurricane but DeSantis wrote that the state has already spent $208 million and it's medical system is already burdened, with limited testing showing more than 1,400 people infected and 17 deaths. Trump has not acted on the request.
EXCESSIVE FORCE-HOSPITAL
Former officer pleads guilty to excessive force at hospital
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A former police officer at a Florida veteran’s hospital has pleaded guilty to using excessive force and lying in reports to cover up the incident. Court records say 56-year-old Norman Nicholson pleaded guilty in Tampa federal court Tuesday to charges of making false records in a federal investigation and depriving an individual of their rights under color of law. A plea agreement says Nicholson was working for the Bay Pines Veterans Affairs Healthcare System near St. Petersburg when he used excessive and unreasonable force during the arrest of a U.S. Army veteran. Investigators say Nicholson then authored two false arrest affidavits and a police report.
FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH
1 killed, 1 injured when motorcycles crash
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one motorcycle rider was killed and another was seriously injured when their bikes collided on a Florida street. A police news release says the crash occurred early Tuesday morning on a Pembroke Pines road. Police say two Yamaha motorcycles were traveling in the same direction when one bike hit the other. A 19-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital, and a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Crash investigators haven't said whether speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash. The release says charges might be filed based upon the outcome of the investigation.
COAST GUARD-MAN RESCUED
Coast Guard crew rescues man in boat near Dry Tortugas
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a 70-year-old man who was experiencing chest pains while on his boat near the Dry Tortugas National Park. The agency said in a news release that the man was medevaced on Monday after contacting Coast Guard officials in Key West. He told them that he'd bee having chest pains for two days. The agency diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. to the area to pick up the man. They took him to Key West where an emergency medical crew was waiting. His condition was not immediately available on Tuesday.
POLICE OFFICER KILLED-TRIAL
Trial for man accused of killing officer delayed by Covid-19
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The trial of a man accused of killing an Orlando police officer has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Markeith Loyd was scheduled to stand trail in May for the shooting death of Lt. Debra Clayton, She was fatally shot while trying to arrest Loyd in January 2017. He had been on the run for allegedly killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon when Clayton tried to arrest him. The shooting resulted in a manhunt for Loyd, who was eventually captured and charged with first-degree murder. Court officials decided to delay many hearings and trials due to the pandemic,
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPRING BREAKER
Partier in 'if I get corona, I get corona' video apologizes
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Florida spring breaker seen in a viral video last week saying “if I get corona, I get corona” is apologizing for his reaction to the coronavirus. Brady Sluder says in an Instagram post that he owns up to his mistake and he didn't realize the impact of his words. The 22-year-old from the Cincinnati area told a TV news crew in Miami last week that he wasn't going to let concerns over the coronavirus stop him from partying. The video was shared widely across social media and shown as an example of young people ignoring warnings about the pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA COURTS
Jury trials suspended in Florida through April 17
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is suspending jury trials through the middle of next month in response to the new coronavirus. Florida Chief Justice Charles Canady issued an order Tuesday suspending jury trials statewide through April 17. The new order also extends an earlier suspension of speedy trial rules and related court procedures. It directs all state courts to cancel or postpone court proceedings other than essential and critical ones. It orders other measures designed to reduce the need for in-person contact in court proceedings as much as possible, including suspending some notarization requirements.
TRAIN HITS WOMAN
Officials: Drunk Florida woman survives being hit by train
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a drunk Florida woman survived being hit by a slow-moving train after she partially fell asleep on the tracks. The Palm Beach Post reports the woman was hospitalized after she was found by firefighters near the train tracks early Tuesday morning. Fire officials say the woman was hit by a slow-moving train in Lake Worth Beach. Authorities say she does not have life-threatening injuries. It is not immediately clear which rail line was involved. Officials did not immediately release additional details.
ATM EXPLOSIONS
Men accused of creating explosions to rob ATMs in 2 states
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two men are facing federal charges in Florida for using small explosions to rob ATMs in the Tampa Bay area. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa has charged 33-year-old Mawdo Sallah and 34-year-old Kirk Johnson with conspiring to commit arson. They each face up to 20 years in prison. A criminal complaint says Sallah and Johnson took nearly $70,000 from several Florida ATMs between November and January and vandalized others without taking any cash. Investigators believe the men injected some type of flammable fuel into the machines. Prosecutors say the men were arrested Sunday after setting off an explosion at an ATM in Georgia.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ELECTION 2020
Coronavirus suddenly upends campaign themes for both parties
WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic and the nation's crashing economy are scrambling the themes both major political parties thought would carry them to victory in this November's elections. Gone, at least for now, are the hopes of President Donald Trump and Republican candidates to run on a spectacularly strong economy. And Democrats must see if they can attack Trump's competence at a time when many Americans crave a return to normalcy. Consultants say Trump's handling of the twin crises will clearly dominate this year's campaigns. Both sides are waiting to see where things stand as the fall approaches and are trying to figure out the best message.