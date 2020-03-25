Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona mayors slam Ducey edict keeping golf courses open
PHOENIX (AP) — Municipal leaders criticized Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Tuesday over his decision to classify some businesses like golf courses as “essential" during the coronavirus pandemic. Mayors of five different cities, including Tucson and Flagstaff, sent the Republican governor a letter Tuesday saying his executive order should not have included golf courses and payday lenders in the definition of “essential services” that cannot be shut down. They also requested a statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. Arizona had at least 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday and a sixth death _ a Coconino County man in his 50s with an underlying health condition.
CHILD ABUSE ARREST-MOTHER
Sierra Vista woman accused of abusing 21-month-old daughter
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Sierra Vista say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of 24 felony charges related to child abuse involving her baby daughter. They say 25-year-old Melanie Petersen is jailed on suspicion of eight counts each of domestic violence child abuse, domestic violence aggravated assault and endangerment. Police say Petersen was arrested Monday after a pediatric care provider called about injuries on the woman’s 21-month-old daughter. Doctors say the girl was brought in March 12 for a forearm fracture. She was taken to a Tucson hospital where a team of medical professionals specializing in suspected child abuse conducted a full examination. Police say doctors discovered the child had 10 injuries, including eight bone fractures in various stages of healing.
FRAUDULENT GUN TRANSFER-SENTENCING
Felon gets prison term for arranging fraudulent gun transfer
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 42-year-old Tucson man faces nearly 16 years in prison after being convicted of arranging to have a friend fraudulently obtain multiple guns held in police custody. A judge this month sentenced Phillip Johnson to 15 years and nine months in prison on convictions for fraud, illegally conducting a criminal enterprise and conspiracy. The state Attorney General's Office on Tuesday said Johnson couldn't legally possess firearms because of prior felony convictions so he recruited the friend to falsely claim he owned the 32 seized guns. Police discovered the scheme and seized the guns while they remained in a van provided by Johnson. Johnson fled from the courthouse before jurors returned guilty verdicts against him and he was arrested in January.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA-JAILS
Lawyers seeking release of nonviolent inmates in Tucson jail
PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors and public defenders are working to release an unknown number of nonviolent inmates in the county jail in Tucson to guard against the spread of COVID-19. The office of Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall is now examining a list of 139 felony inmates who public defenders say should be released. Officials say 326 COVID-19 cases and five deaths have been reported in Arizona. No confirmed cases have been reported in jails and prisons. In metro Phoenix, Sheriff Paul Penzone raised the possibility of temporarily suspending the sentences of nonviolent misdemeanor inmates who are allowed to leave jail to go to work.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP-GOVERNORS
'Imaginary clock': Governors reject Trump's virus timeline
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Governors across the nation are rejecting President Donald Trump's new accelerated timeline for reopening the U.S. economy, as they continued to impose more restrictions on travel and public life in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The dismissal of Trump's new timeframe — he said he believes the U.S. could reopen by mid-April — came from both Republicans and Democrats, from leaders struggling to manage hot spots of the outbreak and those still trying to mitigate a further spread.
JODI ARIAS-CONVICTION UPHELD
Arizona appeals court upholds Jodi Arias' murder conviction
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Court of Appeals has upheld Jodi Arias’ first-degree murder conviction and life prison sentence in the 2008 killing of her former boyfriend. Arias' lawyers had argued that a prosecutor's misconduct and a judge's failure to control news coverage deprived her of the right to a fair trial in the high-profile case. The three-member appeals court on Tuesday unanimously concluded that prosecutor Juan Martinez's conduct in the case didn’t outweigh the overwhelming evidence of Arias' guilt. Arias was convicted of killing ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander at his home in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa.
SHOOTING AT POLICE-ARREST
Police: Man arrested after shots fired at patrol car, in air
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Chandler police say a man has been arrested after more than 100 shots were fired at police and in the air early early Tuesday morning and that it's a miracle that nobody was hurt. Police said the patrol car of an officer who responded to 911 calls about shots fired was riddled with bullets and that shots also were fired in the air before the man surrendered to police. Police identified the man arrested as 26-year-old Zachary Rhodes and said he''s been jailed on suspicion of multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Online court records didn't indicate whether Rhodes has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
ATTEMPTED MURDER-ARRESTS
3 suspects accused of violent attack in Phoenix are arrested
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say three suspects accused of severely beating a man last November have been arrested. They say 22-year-old Isaac Ramirez, 24-year-old Albert Quiroz and 20-year-old Christopher Betters-Henson all are being held on suspicion of attempted murder. It was unclear Monday if any of the men have a lawyer yet. Police say the three suspects allegedly violently attacked a 60-year-old man on Nov. 10. They say the victim was punched, kicked and stomped on until he lost consciousness. Phoenix Fire Department personnel transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man currently is in a long-term recovery facility. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Police say detectives arrested all three suspects last Friday at various locations in Phoenix.