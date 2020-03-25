How weather affects coronavirus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly record high temperatures are expected by the end of the week in South Georgia.
According to an article in the New York Times, the warmer weather may slow, but not stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that most coronavirus transmissions occurred in regions with lower temperatures, between 37 and 63 degrees Fahrenheit.
Countries with climates near the equator and in the southern hemisphere with average temperatures above 64 degrees Fahrenheit account for fewer than six percent of global cases so far.
Researchers in Spain and Finland found the virus seemed to spread more frequently in dry conditions and temperatures between 28 and 49 degrees Fahrenheit.
Another group found that cities with higher temperatures and more humid environments reported a slower rate of infection transmission early in the outbreak.
Experts warn it will take another four to six weeks before health officials will have a clearer picture of how weather patterns affect the spread of the coronavirus.
They also said less transmission does not mean there is no transmission.
They said everyone should continue to follow all official recommendations, including social-distancing.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.