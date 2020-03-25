A slight chance of a shower Today comes with a weak cold front. It will be warm Today with highs in the middle 80s. A cooler start tomorrow in the mid 50s warms to the mid-upper 80s with full sun. We take a run at 90 Friday and hit it Saturday. That would tie the record high from 1989. Another weak cold front arrives Sunday. We cool about 5 degrees with a slight rain chance. Next week we transitions to more seasonable temps and better rain chances.