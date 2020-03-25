Dougherty Co. state court employee tests positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An employee in the State Court of Dougherty County has tested positive for the COVID-19, according to county officials.
As a result, the district attorney’s office will close through April 3. County officials said this is in compliance with the standard quarantine period ordered for the virus and any individuals coming into contact with someone testing positive, per CDC guidelines.
Officials said anyone, including employees of the city and county, who may have visited the state courts for more than 10 minutes on any given day through March 20, should quarantine at home for 14 days, starting with the last day they were in this office.
For example, if the last day visiting the office was March 10, the individual would need to quarantine through March 24. During the quarantine, individuals should keep to themselves for the 14-day period.
“If they develop symptoms to include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, they should consult with their healthcare provider immediately for guidance on the next steps,” officials said in a press release.
For any first responders and healthcare personnel who may have visited the courts during this period, the Department of Public Health (DPH) in Dougherty County was recently awarded a grant to test those working in these professions and who have come into contact with patients testing positive for COVID19. DPH began testing on March 23. Those who qualify can call (229) 352-6567 to schedule an appointment.
The state courts will reopen on April 6.
