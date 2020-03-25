Dougherty Co. revises shelter-in-place order

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Albany and Dougherty County leaders updated the current shelter-in-place order that would allow the temporary purchase of alcohol with food orders.
The order is in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 7, unless it is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing by the Albany mayor and Dougherty County Commission chairman.
With the revised order, Albany and Dougherty County will allow the temporary purchase of alcohol with food orders for Dougherty County businesses licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption in a takeout capacity, according to the release.
Restaurant owners and managers would be allowed to provide pickup service for food, with alcoholic beverages until 9 p.m.
All alcoholic beverages must be sealed in a container and photo ID must be checked.
