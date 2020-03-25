Coroner says anyone can get COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler wants to make sure everyone understands that anyone can get coronavirus, no matter your age, race, or gender.
Fowler said false information is being spread around that only certain people can get the virus.
In a Facebook post, Fowler shared that this pandemic does not discriminate.
He said he hopes everyone will continue to take this virus seriously and do their part to try to stop the spread.
“You got to do what everyone is asking you to do. Stay away, stay home. If you don’t have to get out unless it is an emergency because you don’t know who might be carrying the virus," said Fowler.
Fowler said if we all do what we’re supposed to, this virus will soon pass.
