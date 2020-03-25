Ben Hill Co. mayor addresses concerns of COVID-19

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) -If you live in Ben Hill County or Fitzgerald, there are some new regulations you need to know due to Coronavirus.
Mayor Jim Puckett and other city leaders added a curfew to the local state of emergency.
The curfew is from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The mayor hopes this will help to slow down the spread of Coronavirus. Ben Hill County received their first positive case Monday.
Puckett said this is what people can do to help.
“People are always asking me as a mayor, ‘Mayor what can I do to help, what can I do to help?’ That is an easy answer right now. Right now, you can follow what we put in that declaration. You can stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary. You can practice social distancing. Everything we are doing right now is the only way we can flatten this curve,” said Puckett.
Puckett encourages non-essential travel and not to have large gatherings of 10 people or more.
“I believe in President Trump, I believe in Gov. Brian Kemp. We are going to get through this together. If everybody follows the directions of the CDC and once we do. I do believe that our country and our economy is going to come back stronger than ever,” said Puckett.
Puckett said these changes are only temporary and he’s asking people to cooperate until further notice.
