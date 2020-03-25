Ashburn native competes for NBC’s show ‘The Voice’

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) -An Ashburn native performed a show-stopping version of James Brown’s "It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” on The Voice, and all four judges turned their chairs for him.
He's now competing on NBC's popular singing competition show.
“Life is good, I mean, I am blessed. I am so fortunate to have this opportunity to be able to share my gift with the world,” said musician, Mike Jerel.
The 31-year-old South Georgia native wowed the judges with his powerful performance on stage, making the judges eager for him to join their team.
“I have always dreamed of doing something like this on a big platform, on this level, growing up in a small town, you don’t really know what is going to happen in that small town or what is going to come from your experience of being in that small town," said Jerel.
Jerel said seeing his dreams unfold and traveling to Los Angeles to be apart of NBC’s award-winning show, he wants people in his community to continue to follow their dreams.
“First of all, keep pushing, keep moving forward, keep going toward your dream, and fighting for that dream. This is my third time trying out for The Voice and I just so happen to make it this last time,” said Jerel.
Jerel now apart of Grammy-nominated singer, John Legend’s team after he immediately turned around when he heard Jerel sing his first couple of notes.
“Man I thought for a while, that I was dreaming. Like seriously, I was like John Legend is going to be my mentor and he is going to help coach me on what I need to do to become a better performer, a better artist, and a better musician,” said Jerel.
