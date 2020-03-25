Archbold releases Wednesday’s update on COVID-19 numbers

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Archbold medical system released an update to its COVID-19 numbers Wednesday.
Below is a snapshot of the current test results:
- Total Positive Results — 6
- Total Negative Results — 42
- Total Positive Patients at Home — 2
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Results at Home — 122
- Total Deaths — 0
Archbold offered a further breakdown of the coronavirus impact on all of its facilities:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Positive Inpatients — 4
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results — 16
- Brooks County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients — 0
- Brooks County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results — 0
- Grady General Hospital Total Positive Inpatients — 0
- Grady General Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results — 1
- Mitchell County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients — 0
- Mitchell County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results — 3
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Positive Residents — 0
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results — 0
- Mitchell County Convalescent Total Positive Residents — 0
- Mitchell County Convalescent Total Awaiting Results — 1
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Positive Residents — 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results — 15
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Positive Patients — 0
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Negative Results — 10
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Awaiting Test Results — 86
“We’ve received many questions from individuals wanting to know patient information concerning gender, age and other personal information. We cannot share because of federal patient privacy laws. It’s important we help those in the community know that although we understand their concerns, it’s critical we uphold these laws,” a press release from Archbold states.
The hospital system has also released updates to its service changes.
- Service Changes:
- Archbold is converting the COVID-19 Screening Site to a drive-through screening site, effective Thursday, and it will continue being operational Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The site will remain at 2705-D East Pinetree Blvd (old One Blood office), but patients will now drive through for screening behind the building, entering the screening line off of Pinetree near Sonic. A clinician will approach the vehicle and perform the screening swab while the patient remains in their vehicle. Testing will continue to be by physician referral only. Call (229) 228-2990.
- Archbold has received many inquiries from people across the communities they serve asking how people can help address supply shortages that hospitals across the country are facing. In response, Archbold is soon launching an opportunity for volunteers to help make procedure masks and N-95 mask covers using pre-made kits that will be assembled at the hospital with water-resistant material and instructions from Archbold. Archbold will share more details and points of contact when ready.
