Animals at Albany Humane Society suffer without donations, supplies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 has impacted business at one Dougherty County animal shelter as donations have stopped coming in.
The Albany Humane Society has closed its doors due to the high number of coronavirus cases.
Leaders said their overall priority right now are employees and animals.
The shelter is asking for the community’s help in supplying food and medical needs to animals.
“We are in dire need of monetary donations and to make it to still take care of our animals. So many people have them and they can take the stress off of people in a situation like this. That’s why we would really love to foster or adopt," said Albany Humane Society Board President May Gillespie.
Gillespie said this is the perfect time for families to adopt pets while they are staying home.
For information on how to adopt or foster a pet, call (229) 888-7387.
