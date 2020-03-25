Albany Housing Authority employee tests positive to Coronavirus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Housing Authority (AHA) has identified an employee who has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
As a result of this positive employee, the AHA has taken steps to prevent the spread of the virus in the building.
The Hudson Malone Towers houses over 100 elderly and disabled residents, many of whom have some underlying conditions that have made them very vulnerable if they contract the virus.
The AHA has closed the building, only allowing essential workers in the building, and residents have been asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days, also hanging posters on every floor and entrance describing symptoms of the virus, as well as preventive measures to take.
The AHA is asking any relatives and employees of the AHA who has recently entered the building to self-quarantine.
“We have a team of employees who have personally called every resident of the Hudson Malone Towers, or their emergency contact asking screening questions, about new symptoms," said Dena Jackson, Public Relations Specialist for the Albany Housing Authority. “All of the residents have been provided with the screening number if they feel they have had any new symptoms.”
The Housing Authority has had constant contact with the Department of Public Health for the next steps.
“We would love to see each of these residents tested, because of their age and underlying conditions, if that were possible,” said Albany Housing Department CEO, William Myles.
If any family member or resident has further questions, they are asked to call the Albany Housing Authority at (229) 434-4500, those who require testing should call (229) 352-6567.
