Albany city manager addresses community about Shelter-in-Place ordinance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany city leaders said some people are not following the city’s latest social distancing guidelines.
Officials recently enacted a Shelter-in-Place ordinance to combat COVID-19.
City Manager Sharon Subadan said some people are following the new order, however, others are not.
“We have seen groups meet up at parks or pick up basketball games or the afternoon/weekend cookout with 30 people in a yard. You know, that’s just not smart. For those who are following the order, I want to say thank you,” said Subadan.
Subadan is encouraging people to stay home when you can and to stay six feet away from people as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
You can also report people who are not obeying the order by calling the non-emergency hotline at (229) 302-1900.
Subadan is also asking residents to be mindful when shopping.
“What we have been told is that the food supply is not in danger. If you buy all the supplies off the shelves and the person who only gets a check maybe twice a month or the senior that only gets a check once a month comes to the store and everything is gone, it puts that valuable person in an even worse position,” Subadan explained.
Currently, several local stores have adjusted their hours for senior citizens and shoppers fighting COVID-19.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Publix opens both its stores and pharmacy from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for people who are 65 and older.
Some Walmarts are also open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for senior citizens.
Some Dollar Generals are also gearing up for COVID-19. Their hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mike’s Country Store opens from 7 a.m to 9 p.m. for customers.
