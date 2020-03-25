Albany city commissioner reinforces Shelter-in-Place ordinance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany city commissioner said that enough is enough with the rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases.
According to a press release from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, three more people have passed away due to the coronavirus.
Ward 3 Commissioner BJ Fletcher wants people in Albany to know that everything will be OK if they follow the Shelter-in-Place order.
Fletcher said that this pandemic is different than any other disasters that have struck Southwest Georgia because people can’t see this threat approaching.
“This is just simply something that we can’t see, something we can’t feel, something we can’t touch. The only time that you would really take something serious is when something happens to someone you love or a friend of yours. We don’t know why they aren’t taking it serious but we are constantly busting up clusters," said Fletcher.
Commissioner Fletcher said that she believes the overall purpose of many not taking the Shelter-in-Place serious is because of their lack of knowledge about the virus.
Fletcher just wants people in Albany to know that the “Shelter-in-Place saves lives.”
The city commission will hold a meeting Tuesday night to address other ways to stop the spread.
