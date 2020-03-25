Albany church collecting medical supplies for shortage during coronavirus pandemic

“As a church, we want to be able to step out and help. Not only us but other churches that are around us. We want to see what is the need and how can we meet that need. Some of our pastors at Sherwood reached out to the executives at Phoebe to try and find out what those critical needs were so we could see if we had the resources to help meet those needs and alleviate some of the pressure that they are having right now," said Bevel.