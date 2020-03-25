Albany church collecting medical supplies for shortage during coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sherwood Baptist Church is collecting medical supplies to go to Phoebe Hospital.
They are asking that you donate medical supplies like masks, gloves, gowns, protective eyewear, and disinfecting wipes.
They also ask that you donate individually wrapped non-perishable food items.
Ken Bevel, an associate pastor at Sherwood Baptist Church, said this is their way of helping the community in this time of need.
“As a church, we want to be able to step out and help. Not only us but other churches that are around us. We want to see what is the need and how can we meet that need. Some of our pastors at Sherwood reached out to the executives at Phoebe to try and find out what those critical needs were so we could see if we had the resources to help meet those needs and alleviate some of the pressure that they are having right now," said Bevel.
You can donate the medical supplies on Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The donation site will be located at The Hope Center at 925 Pine Avenue.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.