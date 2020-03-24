Turner Co. expands local state of emergency

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Turner County or Ashburn there are some new regulations you need to know about because of COVID-19.
“We are expanding the original order issued just days ago, to support Governor Kemp’s revised orders. We expanded the original order to include a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice,” Nick Denham, Turner County Commission chairman, said.
Leaders expanded the local state of emergency for the City of Ashburn to slow down the spread of coronavirus.
“Now more than ever, as citizens of Turner County it is important that we come together and work as a community and beat back the strength the virus that has impacted so many Georgians,” said Denham.
Denham said there is also a voluntary shelter in place order that began Tuesday night.
"I am asking you today to help all of your friends, family and co-workers in Turner County by (complying) to our local state of emergency,” said Denham.
Denham said leaders are trying their best to keep frontline healthcare workers and people in the community safe.
“I can assure you that our first responders, our staff are working around the clock to ensure the safety of our citizens. We thank you for your cooperation, I thank you for your belief in Turner County. God bless you and God bless Turner County,” said Denham.
