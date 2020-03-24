SUV Plows Through Roof of Florida Home

PENSACOLA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man fell asleep at the wheel and somehow drove through a home's roof.
Police say 21-year-old Demarcus Atkins fell asleep driving his s-u-v. And, what happened next could be straight out of an action movie.
Police say his vehicle went off the road at a sharp turn. It accelerated into a ditch, hit an embankment, went airborne and smashed into a home’s roof.
Luckily, both the driver and homeowner are unhurt.
Atkins is being charged with failure to maintain a lane.
