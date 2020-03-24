Phoebe Putney updates coronavirus stats Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Tuesday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 150
- Total Positive Deaths – 11
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 31
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 1
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Positive Patients at Home – 107
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 78
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 17
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 1039
- Total Negative Results - 163
“Our main hospital has been more severely impacted by COVID-19 than any other hospital in Georgia, and our entire health system is one of the hardest hit in the state," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. "Our care teams have been able to manage this public health emergency with astonishing success, so far, but we are quickly reaching a critical mass. COVID-19 is now a crisis in our region, and the required response will quickly exceed the resources of anyone health system.”
Steiner added: “We have offered hospital space on our Phoebe North campus to the state, and we stand ready to operationalize that project. We are asking other hospitals to help share the burden of this growing crisis, but some have refused to accept even non-COVID patients from our hospital. Winning the battle against this pandemic will require a coordinated and cooperative response."
For updated information on COVID-19, click here or here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.