Only a few showers this week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Only a few showers and thunderstorms are likely for our western and northern counties Monday evening. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog and mild mid 60s overnight. Mostly dry Tuesday but a slight chance of rain returns late evening into Wednes
day morning. Drier air quickly filter in which kicks off an extended dry but very warm period with near to record highs upper 80s around 90 Friday and Saturday.
Spring warmth continues through the weekend with slightly lower but warm mid 80s. A slight chance of rain returns Sunday into early week.
