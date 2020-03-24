Norwegian Cruise Lines under investigation for allegedly downplaying severity of coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General is investigating Norwegian Cruise Lines over what they say is allegations of misleading and potentially dangerous sales pitches.
Attorney General Ashley Moody says that according to reports, the cruise line provided its sales force with inaccurate one-liners to respond to customer concerns about coronavirus, downplaying the severity and highly contagious nature of the contagion in an effort to increase sales.
Moody’s office says a whistleblower leaked emails showing managers encouraging employees to downplay the risk, saying things like, "the only thing you need to worry about for your cruise is do you have enough sunscreen,” and “the coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise.”
"My Consumer Protection Division is conducting an extensive investigation to get to the bottom of the disturbing allegations against Norwegian Cruise Lines. Let this serve as a warning to anyone seeking to mislead consumers during these challenging times. I will do everything within the power of this office to hold accountable those who would prey on Floridians during this health crisis,” said Moody.
Moody’s office says they’re in the early stages of the investigation and Norwegian Cruise Lines is fully cooperating.
To report price gouging or scams related to the COVID-19 emergency, call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, click here or download the NO SCAM app for free in the Apple and Android stores.
