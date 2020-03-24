No traffic stops reported during first night of Lee Co. curfew

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday night was the first night for the county-wide curfew in Lee County.
The curfew was created to combat the COVID-19 virus pandemic from spreading in the area.
Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said everything went smooth Sunday night and they had no problems.
Harris said they didn’t have to make any traffic stops.
“It was quiet, it was peaceful. The citizens of Lee County are taking this virus seriously, they’re doing what is recommended to do. They’re staying at home, they’re only going out in case they need necessities,” explained Harris.
The curfew starts at 10 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. and is expected to last until April 3.
Harris said the sheriff’s office is doing its part to combat the virus. He said personnel is practicing social distancing along with practicing good hygiene by washing hands and using hand sanitizer.
Even some policies and procedures have changed to combat the coronavirus.
“We’re having minimum contact with the public. I’m finger-printing for weapons, concealed weapons, that’s been cut out in an executive order came down through the probate courts, had that stopped so I mean we’re really having minimum contact with the public,” said Harris.
Lee County Jail inmates are also feeling the changes caused by the pandemic. Harris said that visitation is still canceled, which started last week.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.