Moultrie city leaders create webpage for all things COVID-19

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie city leaders are adapting the way they serve their community as the Coronavirus continues to spread.
There’s now a dedicated COVID-19 resource page on the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce website.
The page’s purpose is to help business owners, people in the area and local leaders respond to the challenges.
Chamber of Commerce President Tommie Beth Willis said it’ll serve as a main page for people who have concerns.
That includes how to pay city bills online, updates with the school system and federal government information.
Willis hopes this will provide some relief.
“We’re hoping that with this landing page that it does maybe reduce the stress a little bit for business owners in the community because it’s one place they can go to and find all their information without having to visit multiple websites to try to decipher the most accurate and current information," explained Willis.
Willis said they’ll update the site as new information becomes available and will maintain the site as long as it’s needed. She also encourages people to shop locally by utilizing the stores’ online shopping and curbside pick-up options.
