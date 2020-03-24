Lowndes Co. issues emergency order

“Officials are sensitive to the impact this order will have on Valdosta-Lowndes County with regards to our local economy. Citizens are encouraged now, more than ever, to find ways to support each other as we move through the response of COVID-19 together. Please continue to pray for our healthcare community, first responders, volunteers and others, that must remain on the frontline of this event,” said County Commission Chairman, Bill Slaughter. “While together we are better - each of you, individually, will determine the success of this action through your willingness to respect social distancing.”