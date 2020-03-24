Lofton Funeral Home adds safety precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Lofton Funeral Home in Baker County has added new guidelines to protect you and your loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.
Alvin Lofton, the Baker County coroner and Lofton Funeral Home owner, said their biggest change is limiting the number of guests allowed at a visitation.
Lofton said they’ve limited it to 10 people at a time to follow state mandates.
He said they’re also regularly cleaning the building and asks that guests sanitize or wash their hands upon entering and leaving the funeral home.
Lofton said while these decisions were hard to make, he said they were made with your safety in mind.
“Reach out to their local funeral homes, not just here, to understand the policies and procedures that have been put in place at this time. So, in the event of a death in your family, so you won’t be bombarded and think the funeral home isn’t understanding and sympathetic with you," said Lofton.
Lofton said these changes will be in place for the foreseeable future.
