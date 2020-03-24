LIST: SWGA cities, counties enact curfews during COVID-19 outbreak

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - A number of Southwest Georgia cities and counties have issued curfews in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is a list of curfews that have been enacted:
The City of Adel has issued a curfew from 9 p.m.-5 a.m.
In a declaration from the mayor and city council, all residents shall remain in their homes or on their property. The only exempt individuals are those conducting essential services such as:
- Fire
- Law enforcement
- Medical and hospital services
- Military services
- Utility emergency repairs
- Persons seeking medical services or hospital services
- People traveling to and from their jobs with appropriate identification
- People engaged in the delivery of food, medicine, medical supplies, fuel including, but not limited to, restocking grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores
- News media employees
The declaration said the curfew does not apply to drivers traveling on or off I-75 for purposes of gas, lodging, or getting food.
The curfew will be effect until April 17, unless terminated or extended by the city council, according to the declaration.
The curfew is 10 p.m.-6 a.m.
The sheriff’s office said the curfew will continue until April 3 which will be the end of the 14-day executive order that was declared on March 20 unless revoked, continued, or renewed by further executive order.
The only exceptions will be going to and from work and emergency situations, according to the sheriff’s office.
The City of Moultrie issued a curfew from 9 p.m.-6 a.m.
A mandatory curfew is effective between 9 p.m.-6 a.m. during which all within the county, which Americus, will remain at home.
The resolution is in effect until terminated by the mayor and city council of the City of Americus.
The curfew does not apply to anyone performing emergency or first responder services, essential government services, law enforcement services, rescue services, safety services, health services, essential utility services or military services.
The curfew also does not apply to anyone traveling to or from or engaging in lawful employment.
Tift County has issued a curfew from 8 p.m.-5 a.m.
Worth County issued a curfew from 10 p.m.-6 a.m.
County officials said that no one is to be out on the streets and roads without sufficient cause, such as going to work or providing care for a loved one.
This is a developing list. As WALB learns of more curfews, we will update this list.
