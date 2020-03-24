Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's governor is ordering bars and nightclubs around the state to close because of the coronavirus as the number of confirmed infections statewide reach 800. Gov. Brian Kemp said the order will take effect at noon on Tuesday and last for just under two weeks. He said the state would also ban gatherings of 10 or more people unless people could maintain 6 feet of distance. The Department of Public Health would have the authority to shut down businesses that don't comply. Kemp had previously ordered schools to close. Kemp's announcement came as the number of cases of the virus in the state rose to 800 Monday evening. The death toll was 26.