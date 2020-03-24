Kemp addresses SNAP program in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp addressed a number of issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the SNAP program.
The governor said over the past few weeks, the program has seen a large increase in the number of applications.
“Last week alone, the Division of Family and Children Services received nearly 12,000 online applications, up from 6,400 online applications two weeks ago,” Kemp said. “Those numbers do not include paper applications. Requests for medical assistance, such as Peachcare for Kids and Medicaid, have also increased. Last week, applications for medical assistance increased by 50 percent. Without question, families are facing hardship in this time of need.”
Kemp said state officials are working on plans to support the nutritional needs of its most vulnerable residents.
The state is allowing families who participate in SNAP to access the maximum benefit amount for their household in March and April.
“Right now, the average monthly SNAP benefit per Georgia household is $225,” Kemp said. “About $200 million in SNAP benefits is distributed to Georgians every month. This supplement will allow them to get the maximum benefit amount for their household size, which is $194 for a household of one, in March and April. In March and April, approximately one million Georgians who receive SNAP will get an additional $100 in nutrition benefits.”
Kemp said this change could be a major support to senior citizens in the state, who typically receive about $15 in SNAP benefits each month.
“This supplement will allow them to get the maximum benefit amount for their household size, which is $194 for a household of one, in March and April,” the governor said.
Kemp also said state officials are also working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue the increased supplement for March as soon as possible.
“March benefits have already been issued, so the supplement will come in the form of a second allotment at the end of the month,” Kemp said. “The supplement will be included as part of the regular monthly benefit in April.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.