Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse was stunned at first when he heard his country decided to not send a team to the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic unless the games were delayed a year. But he understands. He's hoping the International Olympic Committee decides to delay the Olympics until 2021 so he and his teammates can attend. He figures to be among the favorites for Olympic gold without Usain Bolt looming a few steps away. De Grasse has seven Olympic and world championship medals to his credit.