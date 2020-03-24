Guest Editorial: Albany Chamber working remotely, but still working for you

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - I want to commend our business community through this time on their incredible leadership that they have demonstrated in being innovative and proactive in stemming the curb of this virus and protecting their workforce and protecting their businesses.
We know things are not as usual, we know its not business as usual, it’s not life as usual.
But it’s so important that we continue down this path of social distancing in order to flatten the curve and minimize long term economic harm to our businesses, to our community, to our state.
Our businesses are exceptional and the public outreach and support of these local businesses is overwhelming and thank you to our public for the love you have shown this community and for the love you have shown our small business.
We are working diligently at the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce to provide resources, advocacy, and priority to our businesses like we always have.
We have convened our regional Chambers and our economic development organizations, so together, we can create an actionable policy that supports our business community — now and the weeks and months to come.
As we continue down this path, visit us at albanyga.com for critical business resources, such as information on the small business administration disaster loan, emergency unemployment for affected workers and other information that is there to support businesses through this time.
Our COVID-19 resource center is for employers and we encourage you to visit, learn, and act.
As this evolves and you are impacted, reach out to the Albany Area Chamber. We are here working for you remotely, but we are here working for you.
I once again want to thank the public for the support of this community. For their diligence in following the orders given to protect public health and business.
I want to thank businesses for what they are doing, innovating and leading this effort as well.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.