GBI investigates Albany officer-involved shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
About 3 a.m., Monday morning, an APD officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Several people exited the vehicle and ran.
After a short pursuit, another APD officer encountered one of the individuals, later identified as Alfred Hadley, Jr., 35.
Hadley was shot by an APD officer in the incident.
Another occupant of the vehicle, Major Bell, 30, was taken into custody near the scene of the incident for a probation violation warrant unrelated to the investigation, according to the GBI.
No officers were injured during the incident.
Hadley had non-life-threatening injuries and was booked into the Dougherty County Jail where charges are pending.
The GBI said it will continue its independent investigation.
Once complete, it will be turned over to the Dougherty County Judicial Circuit for review, according to the GBI.
